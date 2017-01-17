Pages Navigation Menu

‘How Justice Ademola received BMW Saloon 320i valued at N8.5m’

Posted on Jan 17, 2017

FEDERAL Government yesterday told Justice Jude Okeke of the Federal Capital Territory High Court that it would call 14 witnesses to prove it’s case against Justice Ademola Adeniyi of the Federal High Court Abuja and his wife, Olabowale, and a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Joe Agi. The three defendants were re-arraigned last week on a […]

