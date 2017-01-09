How Justice Ofili-Ajumogobia used uncompleted building to open corporate account

An Ikeja High Court on Monday heard how Justice Rita Ofili-Ajumogobia of the Federal High Court, Ilorin, used an uncompleted building to open a corporate account with Diamond Bank Plc.

A prosecution witness and staff of the Bank, Mr Ademola Oshodi disclosed this before the court presided by Justice Hakeem Oshodi.

Oshodi, who was led in evidence by counsel to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Rotimi Oyedepo, gave the name of the judge’s corporate account as Nigel & Colive with number 0036103605.

He said the requirements for opening such accounts includes filling of a Corporate Account form and submission and verification of necessary documents of the company with the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC).

The witness said Justice Ofili-Ajumogobia satisfied all the account opening requirements except for the address given as the company’s corporate office, 18, Lai Bende St, Fajuyi Estate.

He said the property on the address turned out to be an uncompleted building owned by the judge.

The witness said the property being a building under construction could have stalled the opening of a corporate account in her favour but the bank went ahead to open the account based on the fact that the judge is a good customer of the bank and the fact that the uncompleted building is owned by her.

“Before opening the corporate account for Justice Ofili-Ajumogobia, she filled a corporate account opening form and submitted the company’s documents which was verified from Corporate Affairs Commission.

“We also did a physical visitation to the company’s address given as 18, Lai Bende St, Fajuyi Estate and found that the building was still under construction but because Justice Ajumogobia is our customer and we knew that the property belong to her we proceeded to open the count.”, he said.

The EFCC had arraihnef Justice Ofili-Ajumogobia and Mr. Godwin Obla (SAN) on November 28, 2016 before Justice Oshodi .

They are facing a 30-count charge offence bordering on perversion of the course of justice, graft, unlawful enrichment, providing false information to the EFCC and forgery.

Four of the charges directly affected Obla and are centred on an alleged N5 million bribe given to the judge by the senior advocate.

The remaining 26 charges are on the huge transactions that passed through the personal and corporate accounts of Jusyice Ofili-Ajumogobia.

The EFCC alleged that about $793,800 passed through the judge’s domiciliary accounts between 2012 and 2015 and that the judge used the money to buy a house in London.

Both Justice Ofili-Ajumogobia and Obla pleaded not guilty to all the charges and were granted bail on self a recognition.

At the resumed sitting of the court on Monday Oshodi further gave insight into how he moved foreign currencies into the domiciliary and corporate account of the judge.

Oshodi, while being led in evidence by counsel to the EFCC, Oyedepo, told the court that he managed the bank accounts of Justice Ofili-Ajumogobia, with number 0029928474, 0032091183 and 0036103605 domiciled in the bank.

The witness also reiterated that he introduced one Abba Said, a Bureau de Change operative to the judge when there was a need to change some of the dollars to naira.

The banker reiterated that he usually visited Justice Ofiili-Ajumogobia’s at home and in her chamber at the Federal High Court on Oyinkan Abayomi Drive, Ikoyi, Lagos to collect huge cash sums mostly in dollars to be deposited in the judge’s account.

Justice Oshidi adjourned the matter to January 30 for continuation of trial.

Note some details of transaction:

May 3, 2013 – a deposit of #10,000 into domiciliary account

May 6, 2013 – a deposit of #10,000 into domiciliary account

May 10, 2013 – a deposit of #120,000 into domiciliary account

June 11, 2013 – a deposit of #120,000 into domiciliary account

July 2013 – deposit of #10,000 by one E.M. Soji into domiciliary account

July 24, 2013 – deposit of #10,000 by Umar Audu into domiciliary account

August 28, 2013- #31,018 being outward wire transfer to Ajumogobia foreign account

August 30, 2013 – deposit of #20,000 by Biliyaminu Inuwa into domiciliary account

September 20, 2013 – outward foreign exchange transfer into Ajumogobia foreign account

October 9, 2013 – #10,000 foreign exchange outward transfer into Ajumogobia foreign account

The post How Justice Ofili-Ajumogobia used uncompleted building to open corporate account appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

