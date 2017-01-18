Pages Navigation Menu

How Late Kure Led Us To Stop Third Term – Orji Kalu

As Former Abia state Governor , Orji Uzor Kalu paid Condolence visit to the family  of  the late former governor of Niger state, late Engineer Abdullahi Kure, he disclosed that the  late Governor , Ahmed Bola Tinubu and him were those who stood their ground among the Governors of class of 1999-2007 against third term.

He disclosed in Minna on Wednesday that  the late Kure  played a very vital role in disallowing  the  third term ambition of former President Olusegun Obasanjo from succeeding.

According to him ” Engineer Kure, my humble self and Ahmed Bola Tinubu  stood our ground then that third term must not succeed. We went through hell in the hands of the state security service (SSS)”.

While praising the patriotic role played by Kure for the survival of Nigeria democracy he stated  thus “Without that fight against third term, there wouldn’t have been President Goodluck Jonathan, there wouldn’t have been President Mohammadu Buhari today. Kure was our arrow head in killing third term and he will be remembered for that role that we all played.”

He recalled that “But I paid dearly for that fight against third term, they ensured that they ground all my businesses, including Slok airline and Hallmark Bank in fighting for the survival of democracy.

“We were prevented from holding our meeting in every places we went, at a point they even sealed off the Niger state governor’s lodge before we took it to Abia state governor’s lodge in Abuja”, Uzor Kalu added.

The Former Governor who stated that it was the first time the fight against third term  was being known said  “people continue to deny that there was nothing like third term but I can tell you that there was serious plan for third term, money exchanged hands and we  fought them”.

He also emphasized the need for the unity of Nigeria and stoppage of unnecessary killings going on,  because no country had ever survived two civil war  adding that “We are Nigerians and we will remain in Nigeria because Nigeria is our place, we have no other place to go    is no basis to compare the activities of Boko Haram insurgents with those of the Biafran agitators in MASSOB  and IPOB, even as he warned that Nigeria cannot afford to engage in a second civil war.

 

