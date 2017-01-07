Pages Navigation Menu

How Mahrez, Oshoala, Iheanacho, Iwobi scooped CAF awards

Posted on Jan 7, 2017

Algeria forward RiyadMahrez was voted CAF African Footballer of the Year 2016 after he inspired Leicester City to do the impossible by winning the Premier League last season. Mahrez, 25, beat Gabon skipper Pierre-EmerickAubameyang, who scooped the prestigious accolade last year, and Senegal star Sadio Mane, who features for Liverpool. The France-born forward said it […]

