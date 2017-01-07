How Mahrez, Oshoala, Iheanacho, Iwobi scooped CAF awards

Algeria forward RiyadMahrez was voted CAF African Footballer of the Year 2016 after he inspired Leicester City to do the impossible by winning the Premier League last season. Mahrez, 25, beat Gabon skipper Pierre-EmerickAubameyang, who scooped the prestigious accolade last year, and Senegal star Sadio Mane, who features for Liverpool. The France-born forward said it […]

The post How Mahrez, Oshoala, Iheanacho, Iwobi scooped CAF awards appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

