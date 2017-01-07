How Mahrez, Oshoala, Iheanacho, Iwobi scooped CAF awards
Algeria forward RiyadMahrez was voted CAF African Footballer of the Year 2016 after he inspired Leicester City to do the impossible by winning the Premier League last season. Mahrez, 25, beat Gabon skipper Pierre-EmerickAubameyang, who scooped the prestigious accolade last year, and Senegal star Sadio Mane, who features for Liverpool. The France-born forward said it […]
The post How Mahrez, Oshoala, Iheanacho, Iwobi scooped CAF awards appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.
This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG