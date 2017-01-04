How man, allegedly stabbed to death by lawyer wife, died – Pathologist
Lowo was allegedly stabbed to death by his wife in Ibadan on February 2, 2016.
The post How man, allegedly stabbed to death by lawyer wife, died – Pathologist appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.
This post was syndicated from Premium Times Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG