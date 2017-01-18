How New Vision Forgot To Take Uncle Money to Gabon?

By Our Reporter

A few days back, popular Cranes fan Uncle Money came out with a fundraising campaign to enable him attend the AFCON in Gabon.

Days later, CEO of the Vision Group Robert Kabushenga assured Ugandans that the Newspaper would sponsor Uncle Money to Gabon.

As it turns out, by Tuesday evening, Uncle Money was still in the country and even had to watch the game from Kampala.

“They had tried to make a fool of me. But I was also clever, I kept engaging other media houses about the status of my travel,” Uncle Money says.

According to our investigations, Uncle Money’s name had been omitted by mistake from the list of those going to Gabon. However he has now been put on the next flight and will be able to watch the last two Uganda Cranes matches in the group stages.

The post How New Vision Forgot To Take Uncle Money to Gabon? appeared first on Bigeye.ug.

This post was syndicated from Bigeye.ug. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

