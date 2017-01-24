How Nigeria conquered ITF/ CAT Championships in Togo
NIGERIA successfully defended the ITF/CAT West and Central Africa Junior Championships in Lome, Togo at the weekend. The 12-man Nigerian team garnered 950 points at the ten-day tournaments which featured 111 players from 11 countries. The win reaffirms Nigeria’s status as the regional superpower as Mohammed Ubale-tutored team fights off strong challenge from Cote d’Ivoire […]
The post How Nigeria conquered ITF/ CAT Championships in Togo appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.
This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG