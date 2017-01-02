Pages Navigation Menu

How NYSC caused the death of First Class graduate, Ifedapo Oladepo – Report

Posted on Jan 2, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Police have concluded investigation into the death of a youth corps member, Ifedapo Oladepo, who died at the National Youth Service Corps Orientation camp in Kano last November. Oladepo, a First Class graduate of Transport Management and a member of the NYSC ‘batch B’, died during the scheme’s orientation programme in Kano on November […]

