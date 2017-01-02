How NYSC caused the death of First Class graduate, Ifedapo Oladepo – Report
The Police have concluded investigation into the death of a youth corps member, Ifedapo Oladepo, who died at the National Youth Service Corps Orientation camp in Kano last November. Oladepo, a First Class graduate of Transport Management and a member of the NYSC ‘batch B’, died during the scheme’s orientation programme in Kano on November […]
How NYSC caused the death of First Class graduate, Ifedapo Oladepo – Report
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG