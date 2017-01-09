How Omojuwa’s SBS Initiative Challenged “Change” Agents

It was few days ago when my twitter timeline became a domain full of activity from diverse growing Nigerian entrepreneurs as Omojuwa launched the #SBS2017 initiative. I can’t place my thought on the exact time – why should I trouble myself on the time it was launched anyway? That’s not my purpose. I haven’t heard anything about #SBS before not to talk of the 2017 edition so I was awed at the intense traffic the initiative had attracted. I have only read briefly about the newly launched #MINChallenge of the Office of the Senate President to promote made in Nigeria goods as against imported products which obviously the nation can NOT afford any longer. Don’t distract me please…but for the purpose of this piece, I’ll stick more with the noun “Omojuwa” instead of #SBS2017 as it is not much about the initiative but the initiator. Initiatives don’t just initiate themselves. Some people (regular folks who choose differently) make those pushes you see.

Omojuwa looked so “unstructured” in this initiative and I assumed it’s because it wasn’t an idea for show-off. It took me several hours to decipher the real meaning of #SBS2017 – it means Small Business Support 2017 in case you’re just joining us for the very first time. Even though it looked so unstructured to bureaucrats, Omojuwa’s initiative captured the real essence of empowerment and beautifully so. The project was not a charitable course as stated by the initiator himself. I subscribe to Omojuwa’s philosophy that charities and non-profits run on the wings of successful businesses. Without successful entrepreneurs, there will be less charities and non-profits who would dare to dream hence putting the world on a more sensitive edge. Imagine if Bukky Shonibare’s “Adopt-A-Camp” project is not there for the IDPs or imagine if Hamzat Lawal’s “Follow-The-Money” initiative is not following our money. Just imagine if you haven’t been able to provide help to any of the people you’ve helped so far. Imagine how hostile the world will be without charity and non-profits. While I believe the world may not have ended, it may have collapsed, therefore as Omojuwa rightly indicated, we must continue to empower not just charity and non-profit projects but more importantly entrepreneurs if we truly desire sustainable development that will quickly close the profoundly increasing inequalities seen in not just under-developed and developing countries but also in first world countries. – You people shaa want to distract me….Okay, let’s get back!

Bureaucrats like me (I’m not one ooo) who saw Omojuwa’s initiative as unstructured would have wanted something like a committee on empowerment set-up to analyze the problem facing small scale entrepreneurs and draw up intervention strategies, a mandate that will take about six months. We then organize a big event with media paparazi that will cost a fortune (another empowerment strategy for the big boys) just to empower young Nigerians who again have chosen to challenge monstrous obstacles to survival and prosperity. Aside the fact that we would have spent about a year and half before the real empowerment gets to the needy, the result may not be too far from what Omojuwa’s initiative has achieved and will continue to achieve. We would have however lost the exigency of the time to unnecessary euphoria as time waits for no man. The lesson here is that privileged people especially those in authority should focus rather less on their time consuming and agony increasing bureaucratic empowerment programmmes and concentrating more on efforts that will achieve real impact on lives and communities. Imagine if #SBS2017 winners had to wait for another six months for some important paper work to be done for verification and many other logistics you can think of (you know how these things work na). That’s perhaps the difference between private money and public funds as well as the application of technology in an initiative like #SBS2017 which offer quick solutions and measurable impact.

#SBS2017 has unveiled a new dimension to empowerment especially of SMEs in Nigeria through private funding. Although I believe the project will be enhanced for wider coverage and greater impact going forward as I have no doubt in the capacity of the initiator. Omojuwa probably just wanted to be of help to a few. He may not have thought about structure or whatever. The reason for the initiative might just have been how to put money in the hands of few entrepreneurs, ensure that the money lands in the hands of those who truly need it to get their vision activated for the New Year especially in this recessive economy. Sometimes I do things and realize there’s nothing in it for me. I don’t think of getting something for everything I do even though I think about my welfare too. Sacrifice is a mission for me and my joy is derived from putting smiles on people’s faces. I believe this is what motivated Omojuwa into the New Year – a young and energetic man and one of the “breaker company” I’ve seen in many forums but haven’t had the opportunity of introducing myself to (don’t mind me, I’m bad at networking but I’m working on it in 2017).

Not minding several unbelievers who will never see good in anything done by others except themselves, #SBS2017 attracted many collaborative support (sorry I didn’t give anything this time) in a very short period and I’m optimistic this initiative of Omojuwa has now opened a new window by which private individuals especially those who have benefited so much from Nigeria should begin to help the needy for it is in the interest of none that one should be in need but in the interest of all that everyone should be happy. “Change” agents have now seen that even though change is constant, it is not stagnant and the only way to make change PROGRESSIVE is to continue to redirect lives by empowering them for the better. God bless Omojuwa in 2017 and beyond.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian News from Leadership News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

