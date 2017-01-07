How Onitisha Masquerade Flogs Bizman in the Eyes Making Him Blind

A masquerade has blinded a businessman in Onitsha identified as Ogechukwu Ogbogu. The man reportedly went blind after he travelled to his home town for Christmas and was whipped in the eyes by a masquerader.

The incident happened at Osete village in Umuchu in Aguata Local Government in Anambra State, according to reports.

Following the incident, the police arrested the masquerader and removed the mask, the man behind it was identified as Adaobosi. Ogbogu is now lying critically ill at Guinness Eye Clinic in Ontisha where doctors are battling to save his life.

Revealing how the incident happened, it was gathered that Ogbogu was driving and when he got to Osete village in Umuchu, he was stopped by the masquerader who used a cane to whip his eyes and he started bleeding profusely.

The incident happened as Osete community was celebrating the yearly oracle festival which involves a display by masqueraders. Ogbogu who was immediately rushed to Onitsha where the doctors confirmed he can no longer see with the affected eyes.

The matter was reported to the police at Umuchu division and with the assistance of the local vigilantes, Adaobosi was arrested and taken to the station.

Adaobosi is now being detained by the police. Ogbogu who sells drugs at head bridge market in Onitsha and is married with three children whom he brought home for Christmas celebration is now fighting to save his eyes.