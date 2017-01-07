Pages Navigation Menu

How Pastor Ashimolowo Made 10000 Widows Happy – CHANNELS TELEVISION

How Pastor Ashimolowo Made 10000 Widows Happy
mathew-and-yemis-ashimolowo-widows-gift About 10,000 widows on Saturday showered prayers of blessing on the presiding pastor of the Kings International Christian Centre (KICC) Pastor Mathew Ashimolowo , who doled out different material gifts to them.

