Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

How petroleum sector drove Nigeria into economic recession – Vanguard

Posted on Jan 2, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


Nigeria Today

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
How petroleum sector drove Nigeria into economic recession
Vanguard
After many glorious years of enjoying the benefits of a robust and high crude oil price, the Nigerian economy is currently teetering on the edge of depression, mainly due to faulty planning and the short-sightedness of the country's leadership. Nigeria
It is an exhilarating experience to be recognised by your own country, says Tanure OjaideGuardian
Biafra, Niger Delta bombings politically motivated- Gen MomohNigeria Today

all 4 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.