How petroleum sector drove Nigeria into economic recession
|
Nigeria Today
|
How petroleum sector drove Nigeria into economic recession
Vanguard
After many glorious years of enjoying the benefits of a robust and high crude oil price, the Nigerian economy is currently teetering on the edge of depression, mainly due to faulty planning and the short-sightedness of the country's leadership. Nigeria …
