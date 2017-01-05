How Real Madrid remains undefeated in 38 games

Real Madrid have extended their unbeaten run to 38 games with a 3-0 victory over Sevilla in the first leg of their last-16 Copa del Rey tie at the Bernabeu on Wednesday. Real — who have won 29 of those 38 matches — are one short of equalling a best-ever run by a La Liga team. James Rodriguez scored twice as he made a rare start in the absence of the rested Cristiano Ronaldo.

