How Saraki and Dino Melaye conspired to remove me as Senate Leader – Ndume
Senator Ali Ndume has accused Senate President, Bukola Saraki and Senator Dino Melaye of conspiring to remove him as Senate Leader. In an interview with Premium Times, Ndume said his removal was because he insisted that the Senate did not follow due process, in rejecting the nomination of Acting EFCC chairman, Ibrahim Magu. “What I […]
