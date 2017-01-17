How Saraki transferred millions of dollars to own foreign accounts while serving as Kwara Governor – GTBank Official

“He (Saraki) has a domiciliary account, with the GTB in US dollars and in pounds sterling,” the official said.

The post How Saraki transferred millions of dollars to own foreign accounts while serving as Kwara Governor – GTBank Official appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Premium Times Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

