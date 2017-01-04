Pages Navigation Menu

How Julian Assange evolved from pariah to paragon – Washington Post

Washington Post
President-elect Donald Trump tweeted some praise on Tuesday for a man most Republicans wanted nothing to do with. He had seen Julian Assange, the founder of WikiLeaks, defend himself during an hour of friendly, prime-time questions on Fox News.
