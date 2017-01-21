‘How stronger families can build stronger Nigeria’

BY CHARLES KUMOLU

THE continued suppression of minority ethnic groups in Nigeria has been identified as a fallout of the gradual erosion of family values in Nigeria.

It was a realisation that left a sad commentary on the reverence of the extended family system as one of the few unifying factors in a multicultural society like Nigeria.

Since the family is unarguably one of the key agents of every form of socialisation, the concern about its waning relevance within the context of nation-building was considered imperative.

The aforesaid necessitated the choice of topic at the biennial reunion of the Boyo Nextgen Family Foundation which recently held in Lagos.

At the colourful event which provided a platform for the descendants the late Chief Okoroboyo Daire of the Itsekiri ethnic group to converge, there was a consensus on the need to solve the challenges arising from Nigeria’s diversity with stronger family ties.

Latching on the theme: ‘The Critical Roles of Strong Families in the Survival of Minority Ethnic Groups in Nigeria” the Guest Speaker, Chief Fred Agbeyegbe said Nigeria lacked the qualities of a nation.

“Whether you like it or not, Nigeria is not a God-created country. When the British came, they sold a dummy to those they wanted to use to put Nigeria together. Nigeria stands on a tripod which is made up of the Igbo, Yoruba, and the Hausa. Unfortunately, these three groups because they have been preferred, did not bother to find out what will happen to the rest of the people.

‘’No country can survive when there is a divide, and that is why Nigeria is what it is today. When it is time for them to do the minority ethnic group a favor, they make sure that those who know what is good enough for their people are not given a chance.

They sponsor the least informed to the center. Their loyalties are not to their people, but to those at the center, who gave them the opportunities that they will never have gotten in their lifetime. Politicians from the minority interest groups do not protect the interest of their people.’’

Also speaking, a former military administrator of Kwara State, Group Capt, Salaudeen Latinwo, said: “I think we are making progress. Let us continue to get together, let us stay united, in other to do things together.”

On his part, a descendant of the Boyo family, Comrade Ayodele Adewale, said: “ The African tradition puts a lot of emphasis on family root and communal relationships. There is nothing wrong in imbibing western civilization or culture, but we have misinterpreted the concept of western civilization in Nigeria particularly. Pertaining to governance, even in western countries, you don’t find the kind of malady that is found in Nigeria especially when you talk about corruption in governance that has led to all our problems. So there is a lot of craze going around. That is why they felt it needful to talk about the home and the communities. In the management of resources, the leaders we have are all from families.

“By the time the family is stronger, imbibing good values, our country will be better. We cannot have good leadership without good followership. You cannot have good leadership without a good community, or a good community without a good family background. The family is so important among all the agents of socialisation. If the family is bad, the leadership will be bad because you cannot give what you don’t have. The fact that Nigeria is getting it wrong means that the families are getting it wrong. To get things right in Nigeria, it means that we have to go back to our families. ‘’

