How technology will create fortunes in marketing communications
Savvy investors will make a pile of money in 2017 as technological disruptions change rules of marketing communications, writes ISAAC ANYAOGU As in other areas of life, technological disruptions – innovations that create a new market and value network, eventually displacing established markets – are happening to marketing communications. And savvy investors are going…
The post How technology will create fortunes in marketing communications appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.
This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG