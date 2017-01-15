Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

How technology will create fortunes in marketing communications 

Posted on Jan 15, 2017 in Technology | 0 comments

Savvy investors will make a pile of money in 2017 as technological disruptions change rules of marketing communications, writes ISAAC ANYAOGU   As in other areas of life, technological disruptions – innovations that create a new market and value network, eventually displacing established markets – are happening to marketing communications. And savvy investors are going…

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
This content is for Standard Digital Monthly Subscription, Premium Digital Monthly Subscription, Standard Digital Yearly Subscription, Premium Digital Yearly Subscription, WSJ 5 DAY TRIAL and 30-Day Corporate Subscription members only. Visit the site and log in/register to read.

The post How technology will create fortunes in marketing communications  appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.