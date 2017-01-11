Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

How Terry Tha Rapman was having sex with my ex-fiance, Sarah Ofili behind me – Rapper, Ikechukwu

Posted on Jan 11, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

ikechukwu-onunaku1

Nigerian rapper, Ikechukwu Onunaku, aka Killz, has revealed that Terry the Rapman was instrumental in the break-up between him and his ex-fiancé, Sarah Ofili. Ofili had blasted Ikechukwu for calling out her family during an interview. But in his reaction, Ikechukwu, featuring on the popular podcast, Loose Talk, revealed why he isn’t friends with Terry […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

How Terry Tha Rapman was having sex with my ex-fiance, Sarah Ofili behind me – Rapper, Ikechukwu

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.