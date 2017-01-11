How Terry Tha Rapman was having sex with my ex-fiance, Sarah Ofili behind me – Rapper, Ikechukwu
Nigerian rapper, Ikechukwu Onunaku, aka Killz, has revealed that Terry the Rapman was instrumental in the break-up between him and his ex-fiancé, Sarah Ofili. Ofili had blasted Ikechukwu for calling out her family during an interview. But in his reaction, Ikechukwu, featuring on the popular podcast, Loose Talk, revealed why he isn’t friends with Terry […]
