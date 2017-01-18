How Tinubu, Kure and I scuttled Obasanjo’s third term bid – Orji Uzor Kalu
Former Abia State governor, Orji Uzor Kalu, has revealed how Senator Ahmed Bola Tinubu, former governor of Niger state, late Engineer Abdulkadir Kure frustrated the third term bid of former president Olusegun Obasanjo. He spoke on Wednesday in Minna shortly after he paid a condolence visit to the family of the late Engineer Kure. His […]
