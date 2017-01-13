How To Apply For UNIZIK BURSAR Job

MyNaijaInfo.com

UNIZIK SEEKS APPLICATIONS FOR BURSAR JOB. The management of Nnamdi Azikiwe University, UNIZIK, Awka has called on Qualified Persons to Apply for the Position of the School Bursar in the School. See How To Apply Below: JOB SPECIFICATION: The Bursar is the Chief Finance Officer of the University and shall be responsible to the Vice-Chancellor for day-to-day administration and control of the financial affairs of the University. The person for this position must be of impeccable character. He/she should be trustworthy, have adequate leadership skills, ample experience, integrity, high degree of competence, and dependability. He/she should not be more than sixty (60) years at the point of appointment. ALSO READ: What DAVIDO was Spotted Doing With AKON Gabonese President JOB QUALIFICATIONS: The applicant for this position should possess a good honours degree or its equivalent in Accountancy or Finance. The candidate should also possess ICAN, ACCA, ICMA, CACA, CIPA, ICPA or ANAN. A postgraduate degree in relevant area will be an added advantage. He/she must be computer literate and very conversant with accounting packages. EXPERIENCE NEEDED: The candidate is expected to have a minimum of eighteen (18) years post qualification experience most of which should be in Bursary operations in tertiary […]

The post How To Apply For UNIZIK BURSAR Job appeared first on Nigeria News, Gist, Politics & Information Website – MyNaijaInfo.

This post was syndicated from Nigeria News, Gist, Politics & Information Website – MyNaijaInfo. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

