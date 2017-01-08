HOW To APPLY For UNIZIK JUPEB PROGRAMME

UNIZIK JUPEB Application Procedure. The Management of UNIZIK has called for Applications for Admission into the Joint Universities Preliminary Examination (JUPEB) Board Programme. See How To Apply for JUPEB Below: As Background Knowledge, Get to know a Bit about the JUPEB programme before we talk about the Application Procedure. What is JUPEB? JUPEB is an acronym for Joint Universities Preliminary Examinations Board. It is an all new Programme which is intended to replace the Scraped DIPLOMA Programme. Slated to run for only ONE Academic Session, Successful JUPEB Pass-outs are screened through Direct Entry Exams and Offered Regular Admission into the University. Who is ELIGIBLE For JUPEB Programme? Applications are hereby invited from suitably qualified candidates for admission into the Joint Universities Preliminary Examinations Board (JUPEB) programme for 2016/2017 session. The programme leads to the award of JUPEB certificate which enables candidates gain Direct Entry Admissions into NnamdiAzikiweUniversity, Awka and other JUPEB-affiliated Universities in Nigeria and Abroad. Eligible candidates must possess minimum of 5 Credits at maximum of two sittings in at least 5 subjects (inclusive of English Language) relevant to the candidate’s desired course of study in the University ALSO READ: Having Issues Checking Your Admission Status? Read This!! What is the Duration […]

