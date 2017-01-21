How To Check UNIZIK Second Admission List 2016-17 (Screenshots)

HOW To CHECK UNIZIK Admission Status (Updated). Ahead of the Matriculation Ceremony of Nnamdi Azikiwe University on January 27, the School management has released the long awaited second batch and Final admission List for the 2016/2017 Academic session. See guide on how to check List Below: Updated: How To Check UNIZIK Admission Status As an update to the Article We Published Earlier, Some Modifications has been made as regards to the Checking of UNIZIK admission Status. See New Method below: STEP 1 On Your Web Browser, Visit: portal.unizik.edu.ng or Click HERE! STEP 2 On the Login / Welcome Page, Supply the Needed Information. Type Your JAMB Registration Number in the two spaces provided. (see Screenshot) ALSO READ: How Army Shot and Killed 11 Pro Biafra Protesters in Port Harcourt STEP 3 After Supplying the Information in Step 2 Above, You’ll be redirected to your Personal Portal. On the Left Hand Side of your Mobile or Desktop browser, Do the Following. On A Mobile Browser: Using a Mobile Device, Click on the Top Left hand side of the Screen for the Drop down Tab to appear. Then Scroll down to the Bottom of the Screen and Click on “Check Admission Status” On Desktop Browser: On […]

