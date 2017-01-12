How to distinguish plastic rice from the ordinary one? – NAIJ.COM
|
NAIJ.COM
|
How to distinguish plastic rice from the ordinary one?
NAIJ.COM
Rice made from plastic is often called Chinese rice because it is manufactured there. Many people think that such a product should not be consumed because of its artificial nature. According to some sources, it is very easy to distinguish plastic rice …
Plastic rice is detrimental to human health – Prof. Hamza
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG