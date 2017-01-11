How to download and watch Netflix offline

Recently Netflix announced that its subscribers will be able to download and view movies and media content offline, a move analysts said was inevitable due to pressure from consumers and big competitions like Amazon. Netflix said the offline mode feature will only work for select contents on its platform and are available to only iOS and Android enabled…

This content is for Standard Digital Monthly Subscription, Premium Digital Monthly Subscription, Standard Digital Yearly Subscription, Premium Digital Yearly Subscription, WSJ 5 DAY TRIAL and 30-Day Corporate Subscription members only. Visit the site and log in/register to read.

The post How to download and watch Netflix offline appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

