Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

How to download and watch Netflix offline

Posted on Jan 11, 2017 in Technology | 0 comments

Recently Netflix announced that its subscribers will be able to download and view movies and media content offline, a move analysts said was inevitable due to pressure from consumers and big competitions like Amazon. Netflix said the offline mode feature will only work for select contents on its platform and are available to only iOS and Android enabled…

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
This content is for Standard Digital Monthly Subscription, Premium Digital Monthly Subscription, Standard Digital Yearly Subscription, Premium Digital Yearly Subscription, WSJ 5 DAY TRIAL and 30-Day Corporate Subscription members only. Visit the site and log in/register to read.

The post How to download and watch Netflix offline appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.