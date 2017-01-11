How to download and watch Netflix offline
Recently Netflix announced that its subscribers will be able to download and view movies and media content offline, a move analysts said was inevitable due to pressure from consumers and big competitions like Amazon. Netflix said the offline mode feature will only work for select contents on its platform and are available to only iOS and Android enabled…
