How To Find True Love

By Abel Udoekene

“True love is like ghosts, which everyone talks about and few have seen.” ~ Francois de La Roche foucault.

True Love is indescribable. The feeling is unending and the memories can light up the Whole World. Most often we hear people say, “If you love me, you have to fight for my love” But to fight and to love are two different things. And sometimes, if you stick a little longer struggling, fighting and showing the person how much you love and appreciate him or her, another person from somewhere comes on board and change the story and you move on to fight for another person’s love.

Stories and situations like this, make us grow weary and lost faith in love.

We all have the same desire “to love and be loved in return. ” But if love is so important, why do we have so many issues finding it?

I think the answer is simple but let me share a personal story first.

I first encounter the word relationship in my high school, then I didn’t understand the meaning of love, I was so insecure, very inexperienced and most importantly very shy. But I cherish being around people, having fun and exploring the World.

Each time I was so lonely, a lady will come out from nowhere to keep me company, we will read together, share stories and I was so happy. I will deny myself so many things just to make sure that I stay with her and read.

But my loneliness grew bigger one day when I saw this particular lady with a senior colleague chatting, laughing and doing so many fun things. I was depressed, scared and for the first time, I cried, and I started avoiding her, but she fought back and win my trust again

Our reading together resumed and I wanted to do everything to be around her, even when my friends were advising me otherwise. I lost many friends because of her and eventually lost her when the senior college struck again.

Looking back, I realized that love is not something we should fight for rather something that comes naturally even from places we didn’t expect.

Finding True Love is easy but we make it look complicated.

Ravi Shankar once said “Find the love you seek, by first finding the love within yourself. Learn to rest in that place within you that is your true home.”

The love of your life is your self.

If you looking for true love, the first place to find it, is within you.

True love starts from within, you can’t love other if you don’t love yourself. You have to carefully study, analyze and understand what you need and be ready and willing to help yourself achieve them.

True love comes naturally.

“You can buy lust but you can’t buy true love” Where there is true love, your want and desire flows together, there is no panic of “If you love me, buy me this or do this” True love comes naturally and there is no extra charges or demands attached.

“Life is just a mirror, and what you see out there, you must first see inside of you.” ~ Wally Amos

True love brings happiness.

True love does not seek to posses rather it seek to bring Joy and happiness. It’s imposes no demand but freely give and accept without complaining.

The number one aim of true love is to love and bring happiness.

“If our love is only a will to possess, it is not love.” ~ Thích Nhất Hạnh

True love does not seek Perfection.

True love accept people just they way they are, but constantly seek for ways to help them grow.

“True love does not come by finding the perfect person, but by learning to see an imperfect person perfectly.” ~ Jason Jordan

You matter, don’t let anyone tell you otherwise. Your love and story can inspire the World.. Why not share it with us?

I Love you

This Post Originally appeared on Abel Abel

This post was syndicated from Trendiee. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

