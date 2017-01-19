How To Get A Medical Report For NYSC Orientation Camp | Compulsory For All PCMs

The management of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) on Monday informed prospective Corps members that the 2016 Batch ‘B’ (Stream II) Orientation course will commence on Tuesday, 24th January, 2017.

Part of the statement issued by the scheme reads:

The lineup of activities for the course is shown below: Tue 24th – Wed 25th, Jan 2017- Registration/verification exercise Thursday, 26th January, 2017 – Swearing-in ceremony Monday, 13th February, 2017 – Closing ceremony Prospective Corps members are advised to report to camp at the scheduled date as registration/verification will end at midnight of January 25, 2017. All are also to note that original copies of academic credentials and other documents uploaded during the online registration MUST be presented on camp for physical verification. In addition, all Prospective Corps members MUST present medical certificate from a government or military hospital showing their health status before they will be registered and admitted for the Orientation course. Management wishes prospective Corps members safe journey to their respective camps as well as a successful Orientation course.

Note: All Prospective Corps members MUST present medical certificate from a government or military hospital showing their health status before they will be registered and admitted for the Orientation course.

This development is coming after the Scheme lost three corps members due to ‘health cases’ in 2016, during orientation camps across the country.

Meanwhile, here’s how to obtain a medical report

1. Go to a nearby hospital

2. Pay and open a file if it’s your first time

3. Submit your specimen at the Lab for the necessary tests

4. Meet the Doctor for any other test

5. Collect your test results

