How to identify suicide bombers, accomplices – Army
The Nigerian Army has urged residents in the northeast to be wary of fleeing terrorists. Disclosing further how to identify a suicide bomber or an accomplice, Spokesman for the Nigerian Army, Brigadier General Sani Usman, told Channels TV that the terrorists, forced out of their enclaves, have taken to attacking soft targets, mostly with suicide […]
