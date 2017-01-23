How To Obtain Your NYSC Certificate Of Exemption
In accordance with the National Youth Service Corps Decree 1993 section 2 subsection (1) it is stipulated that; “With effect from 1st August, 1985, a person shall NOT be called upon to serve in the service corps if, at the date of graduation or obtaining his diploma or other professional qualification” : He is over the …
The post How To Obtain Your NYSC Certificate Of Exemption appeared first on Students Nigeria.
This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG