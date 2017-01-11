How too much time spent on smartphones put kids at risk

Parents, take note! Kids who spend a lot of time on their smartphones and computer devices may be at high risk of developing dry eye disease, scientists have warned.

Researchers from Chung Ang University Hospital in South Korea showed that increased video display terminal (VDT) use such as smartphones or computers in children was found to be associated with the occurrence of ocular surface symptoms.

“We enrolled 916 children and performed an ocular exam that included slit lamp exam and tear break-up time. A questionnaire administered to children and their families consisted of video display terminal (VDT) use, outdoor activity, learning and modified ocular surface disease index (OSDI) score,” the researchers said.

The participants were divided into two groups – 630 children from urban areas and 286 from rural

A total of 8.3 per cent of children in the urban group were diagnosed with dry eye disease (DED) compared to 2.8 per cent in the rural group.

The rate of smartphone use was 61.3 per cent in the urban group and 51 per cent in the rural group, researchers said.

Smartphone use in children was strongly associated with paediatric DED, however, outdoor activity appeared to be protective against paediatric DED, they said.

Older-grade students in urban environments had DED risk factors (long duration of smartphone use) and a short duration of outdoor activity time.

