How Trump presidency will help Nigeria – Ex-envoy
A former Nigerian High Commissioner to Australia, Ambassador Adegboyega Ariyo, has expressed optimism on what Nigeria will gain with new United States President, Donald Trump in power. Ariyo spoke yesterday as a guest speaker at Diplomatic Dialogue, an intellectual discourse organised by the Department of International Relations and Diplomacy, Afe Babalola University, Ado Ekiti (ABUAD). […]
