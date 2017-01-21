Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

How Trump presidency will help Nigeria – Ex-envoy

Posted on Jan 21, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks to supporters as he takes the stage for a campaign event in Dallas, Monday, Sept. 14, 2015. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

A former Nigerian High Commissioner to Australia, Ambassador Adegboyega Ariyo, has expressed optimism on what Nigeria will gain with new United States President, Donald Trump in power. Ariyo spoke yesterday as a guest speaker at Diplomatic Dialogue, an intellectual discourse organised by the Department of International Relations and Diplomacy, Afe Babalola University, Ado Ekiti (ABUAD). […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

How Trump presidency will help Nigeria – Ex-envoy

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.