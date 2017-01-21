Trump order paves way for agencies to weaken health law – Yahoo News

Pages Navigation Menu

Trump order paves way for agencies to weaken health law

Trump order paves way for agencies to weaken health law
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – President Donald Trump is ordering federal agencies to undermine Obamacare through regulatory action, a move that could weaken enforcement of the requirement for Americans to buy health coverage and give insurers leeway to …
