How TVC Journalist Fights Notorious Police Officer Who Wanted to Collect Bribe From Him in Ikorodu (Watch Video)

Below is how Akiode Temitope, a Journalist with Television Continental Broadcasting Limited Service narrated the incident:

“This happened to me and my friends at Imota. We decided to go to Ijebu Ode through Ikorodu and they [police] stopped us for search, after we have showed them our papers, they demand for money and I asked them why we have to bribe them after they have checked our papers and we are cleared, he said I should shut up that who am I to ask him that kind of questions. And I said I am a journalist and not only me. Couple of my friends that we work in the same office. Also show him ID card.

We refused to give him and his boss( oga Jude) money and he said he will detain us and he said it that we should ask about him very well.

This Imota countless people he as jail on this same issue. I was seriously beaten and my driver was injured too. According to the news I gathered from witness in Imota they all say bad things about this guy called Akin… Pls this guy is a stain on this honourable organization Nigeria police force… Pls do something about this officer called akin. Thanks”

Watch videos below: