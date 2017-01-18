Pages Navigation Menu

How Two Female Corpers Died in Akwa Ibom (Photos)

Posted on Jan 18, 2017 in Weird News/Gist | 0 comments

The two pretty female NYSC members lost their lives, yesterday, in an accident while on their way from Etinan to Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, to use the Automated Teller Machine, ATM.

Following unfortunate incidents like this, Nigerians have overtime questioned the essence of the NYSC programme which was introduced in 1973 to foster unity and peaceful coexistence among Nigerians from different ethnic groups.

 

