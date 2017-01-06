How veteran actress, Toyin Majekodunmi died
Fresh reports have revealed the cause of veteran actress, Toyin Majekodunmi’s death. The actress, also known as Iya Kike and married to veteran actor, Solomon Majekodunmi, died on Monday. and as at the time her death was announced, the cause was unknown. A source, Taiwo Oduola, close to the family of the deceased told Encomium […]
How veteran actress, Toyin Majekodunmi died
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG