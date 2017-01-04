Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

How violence can be curbed in Rivers elections, by Governor Wike – Vanguard

Posted on Jan 4, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


Vanguard

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
How violence can be curbed in Rivers elections, by Governor Wike
Vanguard
After conducting a set of visiting journalists round some ongoing projects being implemented by his administration, Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State sat down to field questions on the projects and other issues affecting the state. Excerpts. By
Governors' visits to Wike, Udom stir anxiety in APCThe Nation Newspaper
Rivers to support Port Harcourt Golden Jubilee Polo TournamentThe Eagle Online

all 4 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.