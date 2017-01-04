How violence can be curbed in Rivers elections, by Governor Wike

After conducting a set of visiting journalists round some ongoing projects being implemented by his administration, Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State sat down to field questions on the projects and other issues affecting the state. Excerpts

By Emmanuel Aziken, Political Editor

We have seen quite some projects embarked upon by the administration, but one would want to ask, how much have you been able to do regarding human capital development and poverty alleviation?

When you talk of poverty alleviation, take, for example, you went to Government Girls Secondary School; you could see how many people and contractors are working out there. Regarding helping our people, we have released not less than N3bn for men and women to help them improve on their businesses. In fact, we said they would not pay interests.

In some of the rural areas, there are no medical facilities. If anyone needs emergency care, there is no hospital to provide them with that. So, we also provided private hospital owners who are also involved in healthcare delivery in the rural areas. Some of them got N25m, N30m; depending on how much you are requesting and we have a committee to supervise and ascertain that the clinics that applied are qualified. The process was not discriminatory. Out of about 30 people that got the loan, non-indigenes were about eight. We told them not to pay interest on the loan. The state government will pay the interests.

Human capital development

I do not see poverty alleviation as the only thing about human capital development. We would also talk about education and scholarship. When we came on board, which is unfortunate, the previous administration gave scholarship to so many people. Some are not from the state. Some are from Niger; some from Kaduna like that and the government owed not less than N7bn as at the time we came on.

Regarding human capital development, I will say for now we are doing the best we can. Poverty alleviation does not necessarily mean you should start dashing out money; like what we are doing now in terms of amnesty; we have made sure that there is a lot of jobs to be done; cleaning of schools, cutting of the grasses; that will engage our youth and help them in making money for themselves.

Were they projects you inherited from the previous administration or were you the one that started all the projects?

No. There are some inherited. When we got on board, the Woji-Akpajio Bridge was about 30 per cent. In fact, when the Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE) came…in fact, if they come back now they will never believe. When the lawyers came during their annual bar conference, we took them there. That time they were still filling sharp sand there. If they come now and see that we have crossed that bridge, they will never believe it. And the company promised us that by December we would go over the bridge. I did not award the job, but it is an important road that whether we like it or not any governor must finish.

Some of the projects started by the previous administration that we felt they are key projects, we said we should not abandon them because we did not award them. The whole essence is not concerning whether you awarded the project or not. If we have the opportunity of completing the project, for me that is the key.

There are so many projects I completed. Take for example, the University of Education road. It was about 40 – 45 per cent completed. I came I completed it. The Ozuogba-Ogbogoro Road was awarded at the cost of about N8bn. They paid the contractor about N3bn, and they abandoned it.

We came we completed it. Former Senate President David Mark came to commission it. There is Abuloma-Woji Bridge. We came we completed it. On the way to Etche, there is Igwuruta-Rumukurushi Road.

Demolishing houses

They could not complete it. We came we completed it. The Woji Road towards Aba Road they awarded it to RCC, but they did not mobilise with one naira, so RCC did not go to the site.

Rather than demolish houses and pay compensation that will not be enough for the people to build another house, we brought the price to about N4bn and completed the road.

There is a woman who has been complaining that she won an election and that she has not been sworn in as a state House of Assembly member. Isn’t there any way you could facilitate her swearing-in?

Have you checked? Did she go to court or not. Is the matter in court or not. Not only complaining, but she also went to court. The Assembly alleged that she went and impersonated them by using their letterhead paper to write a petition against the Chief Judge of the state when she is not an assembly member.

So, the assembly is saying how can you impersonate us when you are not an assembly member yet? So, she went to court. It is good to find out. It is not about what she says.

Find out from the other people. What is my business for her not to be sworn-in? PDP has more than two-third. So, please, there is nothing like that.

What is the debt profile of the state?

As I came, I inherited N14bn from bank loan, which by our agreement we are paying through bonds which has been taken over by the federal government and they are deducting money from us every month to service it.

Of course, I inherited six months pensioners pay and four months salaries, but I paid all. As I speak with you, I have paid pensions up till November. I am ready to sign the money to pay them December and workers’ salary. But if you say whether we took loan to do projects, which government will not take loan to do projects?

Whenever elections are planned in Rivers State it triggers a nationwide panic. Can you tell us, what conditions you think will guarantee free and fair election in the state?

The condition is you. Tell the public, tell the Nigerian Police and tell INEC; let us do free and fair election. I have always asked what causes violence? I was here, they wanted to stop my senatorial district results to be declared so as to manipulate it.

If in the course of resisting that they kill someone would there not be violence? Why would you carry material and give to the other party at the detriment of the other party? We said allow everybody to vote. You use security agencies to snatch election material and to beat up our agents.

Ask your reporters, why can’t they tell you the simple truth? If they conduct free and fair elections here in Rivers State who would win? Who is going to lose when there is violence? We are going to lose!

The only condition is free and fair election as it done all over the world.

