“How We Did It” – Two UNILAG Female Students Graduate With 5.0 CGPA Explained

Two graduating students of the University of Lagos (UNILAG) have recorded an impressive feat of having a perfect 5.00 Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) in the 2015/2016 session.

Oyindamola Omotuyi emerged as the best graduating student from the department of Systems Engineering while Bankole Titilayo Taiwo graduated from the department of Cell Biology and Genetics.

Beautiful Omotuyi, a 22-year-old student, says she was encouraged by her school fellowship to do well academically and spiritually.

“The Redeemed Christian Fellowship had overcomers award and encouraged us to do well academically even spiritually so I was challenged by it.”

Asked how she managed to graduate with a perfect CGPA, she attributed her success to God, hard work, and her coursemates.

“Well, I must say it’s been God all through. He provided wisdom at every point. Also, He brought my coursemates and friends who helped me immensely.

“I worked a lot with people. It’s good to include that there were challenges but the beautiful thing is that they were for a short while. It was not easy but considering the fact that God provided strength all the way, I would say it was easy with God.”

Omotuyi gave tips on how she achieved the perfect CGPA, in the hope of helping others who seek to replicate her accomplishment.

READ ALSO: Popular Nollywood Actor Loses Leg As He Escaped An ‘Assassination Attempt’

“It’s good to read but yet read rightly. Ride on the wings of those that have gone ahead. Ask questions about the nitty gritty of the course and what the lecturer wants.

“During exams, write what your lecturer want to see not what you want to write. Work with your classmates.”

Taiwo, a 21-year-old, said a 5.00 CGPA was not her target but she wanted to have a first class degree and “an interesting lifestyle”.

“It’s possible to strike a balance with social and academic commitments if the individual is good with time management and self-study. It wasn’t easy to graduate with 5.00 GPA because there were a lot of challenges but God made it easy and I overcame.

“My advice to students is that they should be determined, have self-confidence, trust God in everything, set their goals in having a good result and work towards it, and they should be the best in whatever they do.

“There will be a lot of challenges though but they will overcome end don’t forget there’s always light after every dark tunnel, success don’t come easily.”

UNILAG graduate, Ayodele Dada, was celebrated for recording same feat in 2014/2015 session.