How we discovered bomb in Ebonyi – Police
The Ebonyi State Police Command on Tuesday confirmed the discovery of Improvised Explosives Device, IED, in Okposi, Ohaozara Local Government Area of the state. The IED was reportedly discovered by a scavenger some weeks ago in Onu Ezeukwu Uzo area. The police said after many weeks of clinical analysis on the object, it discovered item […]
