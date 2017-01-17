Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

How we discovered bomb in Ebonyi – Police

Posted on Jan 17, 2017 in News | 0 comments

big bomb

The Ebonyi State Police Command on Tuesday confirmed the discovery of Improvised Explosives Device, IED, in Okposi, Ohaozara Local Government Area of the state. The IED was reportedly discovered by a scavenger some weeks ago in Onu Ezeukwu Uzo area. The police said after many weeks of clinical analysis on the object, it discovered item […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

How we discovered bomb in Ebonyi – Police

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.