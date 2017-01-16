How we generated N17bn IGR in 2016 – Kaduna State Govt
Kaduna State government says the state generated N17 billion as Internally Generated Revenue, IGR, in 2016. Chairman, Kaduna State Internal Revenue Service, KDIRS, Malam Murktar Ahmed, told newsmen that the state targets N50.2 billion IGR in 2017, an average of N4.1 billion monthly. He explained that the N17 billion generated in 2016 represented an increase […]
How we generated N17bn IGR in 2016 – Kaduna State Govt
