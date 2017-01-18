How we laundered funds to offshore accounts for Saraki – Witness

By Ikechukwu Nnochiri

ABUJA—Trial of the Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki, resumed before the Code of Coduct Tribunal, CCT, in Abuja, yesterday, with the Federal Government, explaining how he (Saraki) allegedly laundered funds to offshore accounts between 2009 and 2012.

The Federal Government made the revelations through its second witness, PW-2, Mr. Nwachukwu Amazu, who is a former head of fund transfer unit at Guaranty Trust Bank, GTB.

Nwachukwu, in his evidence-in-chief before the Justice Danladi Umar-led tribunal, narrated how his bank helped Saraki to wire about £1.6 million to the United Kingdom in 2010, and over $3 million to the United States of America between 2009 to 2012.

He said whereas the £1.6 million was sent to UK in three tranches, the $3 million was transferred from Saraki’s dollar account, to American Express Services Europe Limited, in a space of three years.

Led in evidence by the prosecution counsel, Mr. Rotimi Jacobs, SAN, the witness said: “I know the defendant, he has domiciliary account, US dollar and Pound Sterling accounts with us. The accounts were domiciled in Ilorin branch of GTB. He also has naira account.

“What we did in relation to this particular account was that we did some transfer for the defendant. It was in US dollars and Pound Sterling. The funds were from the customer’s account domiciled with us, to an offshore bank.”

Identifying a fund transfer letter from Saraki to the bank, the witness said: “He gave instruction for the sum of $73,223.28 cent to be transferred to American Express Services Europe Limited through their Bank-American Express Bank New York to account number 730580, to swift code-AEIBUS33. The purpose of the payment was funding for amounts utilised on the Amex Card issued to the customer (Dollar Credit Card) No 374588216836009.”

“He said we should deduct the amount from his dollar account number 441/441953/2/1/0. The fund transfer form was personally signed by the defendant himself.”

“We received the telex from his account officer in Ilorin branch. After we got the instruction, we checked that the signature of the customer was okay, them we debited his account, including the principal and associated charges.

“After we debited the account, we processed it by transferring it with our correspondence bank which is CitiBank New York which in turn transferred it to the beneficiary bank, in this case, the American Express Bank New York.

“We did several other transfers for the defendant. Documents of all transfers we made from 2009 to 2012 were all made available to the EFCC. But apart from Exhibit 8, there were other transfer documents we did not hand over to the EFCC. Some of them were fund transfer request forms by the customer and telex for the transfers.”

