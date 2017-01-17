Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

How we recovered millions in local, foreign currencies in Justice Ademola’s residence – Witness

Posted on Jan 17, 2017 in News | 0 comments

justice-adeniyi-ademola-620x400

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The judge is accused of corruption by the federal government.

The post How we recovered millions in local, foreign currencies in Justice Ademola’s residence – Witness appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Premium Times Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.