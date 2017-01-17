How we recovered millions in local, foreign currencies in Justice Ademola’s residence – Witness
The judge is accused of corruption by the federal government.
The post How we recovered millions in local, foreign currencies in Justice Ademola’s residence – Witness appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.
This post was syndicated from Premium Times Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG