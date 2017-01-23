How we transferred money from victims’ mobile phones – Fake sim registration agents – Daily Post Nigeria
How we transferred money from victims' mobile phones – Fake sim registration agents
The Edo State Police Command, weekend, paraded a 19-year-old suspected thief alongside others who are members of a notorious gang that specialized in transferring money from their victims' accounts to their own accounts via mobile phones. The suspect …
