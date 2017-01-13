How we were paid N100 million to build 2 churches, mosque in Badeh’s village – witness
As the trial of a former Chief of Defence Staff, Air Chief Marshal Alex S. Badeh, retd, continues, a prosecution witness, Joseph Okpetu, has disclosed that his company, Havco Nigeria Limited, was paid N100 million to build two churches, a mosque and a civic centre in Badeh’s village. While being led in evidence by lawyer […]
How we were paid N100 million to build 2 churches, mosque in Badeh’s village – witness
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG