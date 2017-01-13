Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

How we were paid N100 million to build 2 churches, mosque in Badeh’s village – witness

Posted on Jan 13, 2017 in News | 0 comments

badeh2

As the trial of a former Chief of Defence Staff, Air Chief Marshal Alex S. Badeh, retd, continues, a prosecution witness, Joseph Okpetu, has disclosed that his company, Havco Nigeria Limited, was paid N100 million to build two churches, a mosque and a civic centre in Badeh’s village. While being led in evidence by lawyer […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

How we were paid N100 million to build 2 churches, mosque in Badeh’s village – witness

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.