How’re they so sure Russians hacked?’ Trump queries Intel

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump has continued to query the veracity of the sources of the intelligence agencies’ information that the Russians were responsible for the hacking of emails belonging to the Democrats to interfere with the Nov. 8 presidential election. Trump’s latest controversial tweets came hours before his Friday’s scheduled briefing by the agencies and…

The post How’re they so sure Russians hacked?’ Trump queries Intel appeared first on The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

