HP looks to the future with Elitebook 2-in-1, curved Envy AIO, and 15-inch Spectre x360

Just ahead of CES 2017, HP has detailed its entire PC lineup for the New Year. New additions include a power-efficient EliteBook x360, a revised 15-inch version of the Spectre x360, and a Sprout Pro G2 all-in-one that looks to rival even the Surface Studio.

