Hull City Agree Loan Deal For Everton’s Oumar Niasse

Hull have agreed to sign Everton striker Oumar Niasse on an initial loan deal.

Niasse cost Everton £13.5m during last year’s winter transfer window but has started just twice in the Premier League and is yet to score.

The deal with Hull is a loan until the end of the season, when City will have the option to sign the player permanently.

Ronald Koeman made it clear shortly after arriving at Goodison Park that Niasse was not part of his plans, and the 26-year-old claimed in October he did not even have a locker at the club’s training ground.

The senegalese was heavily linked with a move to Turkey last summer and speculation that he could yet move to that country has resurfaced in the run-up to the current transfer window but it now looks as though he has been picked up by Hull until the end of the season under their new boss, Marco Silva.

The post Hull City Agree Loan Deal For Everton’s Oumar Niasse appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

