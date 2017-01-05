Hull City Appoint Marco Silva As Head Coach
Following the sack of Mike Phelan, Hull City have announced the appointment of new head coach, 39-year old Marco Silva. The former Olympiakos manager has signed a contract which will see him in charge at the KCOM stadium until the end of the season. Silva started his coaching career in 2011 with second-tier side Estoril …
The post Hull City Appoint Marco Silva As Head Coach appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.
This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG