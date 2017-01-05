Hull City Appoint Marco Silva As Head Coach

Following the sack of Mike Phelan, Hull City have announced the appointment of new head coach, 39-year old Marco Silva. The former Olympiakos manager has signed a contract which will see him in charge at the KCOM stadium until the end of the season. Silva started his coaching career in 2011 with second-tier side Estoril …

The post Hull City Appoint Marco Silva As Head Coach appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

