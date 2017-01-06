Hull City Rejects West Ham’s £3 Million Bid For Robert Snodgrass

Hull have rejected a £3m bid from West Ham for midfielder Robert Snodgrass.

Snodgrass, 29, has been one of the top performers at struggling Hull this season and has scored seven goals with two assists.

Losing the Scotland international would obviously be a major blow to the Tigers, who have just named Marco Silva their new manager in the hope that he can mastermind Premier League survival.

Snodgrass had reportedly turned down the offer of new Hull contract, alerting several Premier League clubs to his possible availability during the transfer window.

West Ham have been active in the early stages of the transfer window but failed in bids to land strikers Jermain Defoe and Scott Hogan, and it now remains to be seen whether they will up their offer for Snodgrass.

The former Leeds and Norwich midfielder missed most of the 2014/15 campaign and half of the following season due to a serious knee injury

.

