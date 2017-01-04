Hull City Sack Mike Phelan After Poor Run Of Results

Following a poor run of results, Hull City have parted ways with their head coach, Mike Phelan. Hull City are bottom of the table after losing 3-1 to West Brom on Monday, meaning that they have picked up just thirteen points in twenty games this season. Although Phelan took over from Steve Bruce as caretaker …

The post Hull City Sack Mike Phelan After Poor Run Of Results appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

