Hull City Sack Mike Phelan After Poor Run Of Results
Following a poor run of results, Hull City have parted ways with their head coach, Mike Phelan. Hull City are bottom of the table after losing 3-1 to West Brom on Monday, meaning that they have picked up just thirteen points in twenty games this season. Although Phelan took over from Steve Bruce as caretaker …
