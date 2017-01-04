Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Hull City Sack Mike Phelan After Poor Run Of Results

Posted on Jan 4, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments

Following a poor run of results, Hull City have parted ways with their head coach, Mike Phelan. Hull City are bottom of the table after losing 3-1 to West Brom on Monday, meaning that they have picked up just thirteen points in twenty games this season. Although Phelan took over from Steve Bruce as caretaker …

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post Hull City Sack Mike Phelan After Poor Run Of Results appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.